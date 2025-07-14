Lafourche Parish couple arrested for contractor fraud

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Cut Off couple has been arrested for contractor fraud. Ronald Click, 54, and Mary Click, 48, were arrested last week.

In June 2025, a woman reported that she had paid the Clicks several thousand dollars to perform work at a Larose residence. The work was started but never completed. Through investigation, detectives found no business listing or contractor’s license for the Clicks or “Southern Hospitality, LLC” under which they conducted business. They also found no evidence that they had ever been licensed as a contractor with the State of Louisiana. Detectives then obtained arrest warrants for both.

On July 9, 2025, the Clicks were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with one count each of residential contractor fraud. They were subsequently released after posting bail in the amount of $25,000 each.

Anyone who hired the Clicks or Southern Hospitality, LLC to perform work that was not completed properly should call the LPSO Contractor Fraud Hotline at (985) 413-4498 or email contractorfraud@lpso.net.

Everyone should be alert to warning signs of common contractor scams, such as door-to-door solicitations, demands for cash and unusually large down payments, and high-pressure sales tactics. Those seeking to hire a contractor should check references and ensure the contractor is licensed, bonded and insured. Projects over $7,500 also require a state contractor’s license, which can be verified on the Louisiana State Licensing Board website: LSLBC.gov. Citizens who use unlicensed or uninsured contractors do so at their own risk of liability, no warranty, and may not have recourse for substandard work.