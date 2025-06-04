LDWF Agents Arrest 13 Subjects for DWI on Memorial Day Weekend

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 13 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while impaired (DWI) from May 24 to May 26.

On May 24, agents arrested the following for DWI:

Ryan Feirn, 22, of Goldonna, on the Caney Creek Reservoir in Jackson Parish.

Hartwell Tiffee, 43, of Monterey, on Black River Lake in Concordia Parish.

Bentli Guidry, 25, of Breaux Bridge, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

Steven Evans, 62, of Ponchatoula, in Manchac in Tangipahoa Parish.

Christian Ingram, 29 years old, of Covington, on the Tchefuncte River in St. Tammany Parish.

Brandt Dauthier, 37, of Prairieville, on Chinquapin Bayou in Livingston Parish.

Ross W. Davis, 19, of Welsh, on Lake Arthur Lake in Jefferson Davis Parish.

On May 25, agents arrested the following for DWI:

Justin L. Graham, 27, of Cleveland, Texas, on the Intracoastal Waterway in Calcasieu Parish.

Joseph Howard, 24, of Quitman, on the Caney Creek Reservoir in Jackson Parish.

On May 26, agents arrested the following for DWI:

Garrett Ryder, 20, of Pineville, on Kincaid Lake in Rapides Parish.

Alley Nelton, 54, of Montegut, on Bayou Little Caillou in Terrebonne Parish.

Elijah Dixon, 33, of Prairieville, in Grand Isle in Lafourche Parish.

Lleyton Leblanc, 25, of Jennings, on Lake Arthur Lake in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Ensuring boating safety laws to help protect those enjoying time on the water is a top priority for the LDWF Enforcement Division. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.

Each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.