LDWF agents cite a commercial charter guide for fishing violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged commercial charter guide violations on March 8 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Jared Theriot, 40, of Houma, for violating charter guide fishing regulations and fishing without basic and saltwater fishing licenses.

Agents were investigating a charter guide company for advertising guided fishing trips without the proper licenses. On March 8, agents made contact with Theriot.

During questioning, agents learned that Theriot did not possess basic and saltwater fishing licenses, which are required to conduct charter guide fishing trips.

Violating charter guide fishing regulations brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Violating fishing regulations brings a $250 to $500 fine for each offense.

Agents involved in the case are Agent Jacob Stelly, Senior Agent Austin Anderson, Senior Agent Cody Salpietra, Senior Agent Troy Autin, and Sgt. Norman Deroche.