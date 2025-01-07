LDWF agents cite Choctaw woman for gross littering violation

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Choctaw Woman for an alleged littering violation on December 29, 2025 in Lafourche Parish.

Senior Agent Troy Autin cited Melinda Snyder, 57, for gross littering.

Senior Agent Autin was on patrol near Choctaw when he found some household garbage off of Sanchez Road. Senior Agent Autin inspected the garbage and found that it belonged to Snyder. He made contact with Snyder and issued her the citation for gross littering.

Gross littering brings up to a $900 fine, 30 days in jail and 16 hours of community service in a litter abatement work program.