LDWF agents cite four men for recreational fishing violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited four men for alleged fishing violations on Dec. 14 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Humberto Matias, 36, of Ruston, Orlando Bueso, 52, of Covington, and Javier Cruz, 54, of Mandeville, for possessing undersized red drum. Agents also cited Alexis Avila-Cedeno, 53, of Pasadena, Texas, Bueso, and Cruz for fishing without possessing basic and saltwater fishing licenses. Cruz was also cited for possessing over the limit of red drum.

Agents observed the subjects actively fishing off the levee off Bayou Sale Road in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents made contact with Matias and found him in possession of an undersized red drum. Agents seized the undersized red drum and returned back to the water alive.

Agent then made contact with Avila-Cedeno and found him fishing without his basic and saltwater fishing licenses and in possession of two sheepshead. Agents seized the sheepshead and returned them to the water alive.

Agents made contact with Bueso next and found him fishing without his basic and saltwater fishing licenses and in possession of four undersized red drum and two legally sized spotted sea trout. Agents seized the red drum and trout and donated them to a local charity.

Lastly, agents made contact with Cruz and found him fishing without his basic and saltwater fishing licenses and in possession of undersized and over the limit of red drum. Agents seized the eight undersized red drum and donated them to a local charity.

The daily limit of red drum is four per licensed fisherman with a size limit between 18 and 27 inches.

Fishing without basic and saltwater fishing licenses brings up to a $350 fine for each offense. Possessing undersized and over the limit of red drum carries up to a $350 fine for each offense.

Bueso will also face civil restitution totaling $164 for the replacement value of the red drum and spotted sea trout. Cruz will also face civil restitution totaling $212 for the replacement value of the red drum.

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Cody Salpietra and Sgt. Norman Deroche.