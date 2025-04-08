LDWF Agents cite Galliano man for theft of crab traps

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged crabbing violations on Feb. 15 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited Jerry M. Autin, 60, of Galliano, for theft of crab traps.

Agents received a complaint that Autin had a stolen crab trap on his property. Agents made contact with Autin at his property and found several traps that had other commercial fishermen’s tags on them. The agents contacted the other commercial fishermen and learned none of them gave permission to Autin to possess their crab traps.

The agents seized six stolen traps that belonged to four other commercial fishermen.

Theft of crab traps brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents involved in the case are Lt. Gerald Sander, Corporal Richard Bean and Senior Agent Kyle Volentine.