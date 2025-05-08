LDWF Agents cite Houma man for Commercial Crabbing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged crabbing violations in Terrebonne Parish on May 2.

Agents cited William M. Ozman, 65, of Houma, for possessing stolen crab traps, interfering with another commercial fisherman and failing to possess commercial fishing licenses while engaged in commercial fishing.

Agents received information from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) about a person stealing crab traps. TPSO deputies pulled over a boat that fit the description with Ozman on board and called LDWF agents.

Agents responded to the scene and found Ozman in possession of two crab traps that did not belong to him. Agents also learned that Ozman did not possess any commercial fishing licenses and was interfering with other people crabbing in the area.

Agents seized the two stolen crab traps.

Possessing stolen crab traps carries up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. Failing to have commercial fishing license in possession brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Interfering with another commercial fisherman carries up to a $350 fine.

LDWF agents involved in this case are Senior Cody Salpietra and Senior Agent Troy Autin. TPSO deputies involved are Lt. Jimmy Verret and Deputy Quint Liner.