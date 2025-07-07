LDWF agents cite subject for Oyster Harvesting Violation in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged oyster harvesting violations in Terrebonne Parish on June 29.

Agents cited Liborio Villa, 74, of St. Bernard, for harvesting oysters without a commercial gear license for using a scraper to harvest oysters.

Agents were on patrol when they observed Villa actively scraping for oysters from his vessel in the marsh off the Houma Navigational Canal near Cocodrie. Agents conducted a compliance check and found that Villa did not possess a commercial gear license.

Agents seized five sacks of oysters and returned them to the water. Scraping for oysters without a commercial gear license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Agents participating in the case are Corporal Richie Bean and Senior Agent Cody Salpietra.