LDWF agents cite two men for Commercial Fishing Violations in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged commercial fishing violations on February 3 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited Mark Fonseca, 49, of Des Allemands, for failing to mark or tag freshwater fishing nets. Agents also cited Keven Gros, 64, of Westwego, for taking commercial fish without a commercial vessel license and without a commercial gear license.

Agents were on patrol in Little Lake Des Allemands when they observed a subject in a vessel actively commercial fishing for catfish with hoop nets. Agents stopped the vessel and learned that Fonseca failed to tag a hoop net as required by law.

In a separate case, agents were on patrol in a bayou off the Intracoastal Waterway when they observed another subject actively commercial fishing for catfish with hoop nets. Agents stopped the vessel and found that Gros did not have a commercial vessel license or a saltwater commercial gear license for using hoop nets south of the Intracoastal Waterway as required by law.

Agents seized 50 pounds of catfish from Gros and returned them to the water alive.

Failure to mark or tag freshwater fishing nets, possessing commercial fish without a commercial vessel license and without a commercial gear license brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Agents participating in the case are Senior Agent Austin Anderson, Senior Agent Troy Autin and Senior Agent Cody Salpietra.