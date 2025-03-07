LDWF agents cite two subjects for crabbing violation in Cocodrie

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged commercial crabbing violations on Feb. 27 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents cited Adam Foret, 34, of Chauvin, and Kevin Hebert, 46, of Montegut, for violating abandoned crab trap removal regulations. Foret was also cited for and taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license.

Agents were on patrol when they observed Foret tending crab traps in an area near Cocodrie that was closed for commercial crabbing during the Derelict Crab Trap Removal Program dates. Agents made contact with Foret and found that he also did not possess the required commercial gear license for tending crab traps.

In a separate case, agents also found crab traps belonging to Hebert on Feb. 27 within the area closed for commercial crabbing during the Derelict Crab Trap Removal Program dates.

Agents seized 40 pounds of blue crab and returned them to the water.

Violating abandoned crab trap removal regulations brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

Agents involved in these cases are Agent Carl Reed, Sgt. Norman Deroche and Agent Jacob Stelly.