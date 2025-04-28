LDWF cite Cut Off man for crab trap theft

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a subject for an alleged commercial crabbing violation on April 15 in Lafourche Parish.

Agents cited Mark Savoie, 48, of Cut Off, for theft of crab trap contents.

Agents investigated a tip about a subject tending crab traps that did not belong to him in the Pointe-aux-Chenes area. During the investigation, agents received evidence that Savoie was tending other crab fishermen’s crab traps in the Pointe-aux-Chenes area.

Theft of crab trap contents brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents participating in this case are Lt. Gerald Sander, Senior Agent Troy Autin and Senior Agent Cody Salpietra.