Lengthy joint narcotics investigation leads to search warrant and arrests, after recovering a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that three arrests have been made in connection with a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the findings of a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Alisa Keller (22, B/F, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with 3-Counts of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), Keeping a Disorderly Place : Used for Illegal Purposes ( Misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony) & 4-Counts of Illegal Use of Controlled Drug in the Presence of Persons Under 17 Years Old (Misdemeanor). BOND AMOUNT – $76,000.00

Emani Miller (28, B/F, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent/Legal Custodian (Misdemeanor) & 4-Counts of Illegal Use of Controlled Drug in the Presence of Persons Under 17 Years Old (Misdemeanor). BOND AMOUNT – $66,000.00

Daekwon Duncan (28, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with 3-Counts of Possession of a Firearm/Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Felony), 3-Counts of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony) & 4-Counts of Illegal Use of Controlled Drug in the Presence of Persons Under 17 Years Old (Misdemeanor). BOND AMOUNT – $167,000.00

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, the Thibodaux Police Department’s S.W.A.T. / Negotiation Team, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division conducted a search warrant in the 1200 block of St. Charles Street. The search warrant was a result of a lengthy joint narcotics investigation that occurred for months prior to the search warrant.

The search of the residence resulted in the recovery of approximately 2.5 Pounds of suspected Marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales and three handguns, one of which was reported stolen from Texas.

All three suspects were interviewed and later taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where they remain. Three juveniles who were on scene at the time of the search warrant were released to an adult family member without incident.

Chief Zeringue would like to take this time to commend the joint effort on this investigation by the Thibodaux Police Department, Houma Police Department, Louisiana State Police and the Office of Homeland Security.