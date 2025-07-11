Louisiana State Trooper arrested in Domestic Incident; Faces felony assault charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Louisiana State Trooper who was involved in a domestic incident. Brent Crochet, 28, of Gray was arrested on Friday afternoon.

Deputies had responded to a domestic disturbance at Crochet’s residence in Gray involving Crochet and a person in a relationship with him. According to statements and physical evidence collected, investigators learned Crochet had struck the victim in the face, threatened her with a firearm, and damaged her cell phone.

The investigation showed probable cause that Crochet had committed these crimes. On July 11, 2025, detectives obtained a warrant for Crochet’s arrest from the 17th Judicial District Court for charges including domestic abuse aggravated assault (felony), domestic abuse battery (misdemeanor), and simple criminal damage to property (felony).

On Friday afternoon, Crochet turned himself over to deputies. He was booked on the warrants at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was subsequently released after posting bail in the amount of $45,000.

Crochet has been placed on administrative leave by the Louisiana State Police pending the investigation. Colonel Robert Hodges, Louisiana State Police Superintendent, said, “Immediately upon learning of the ongoing investigation, LSP Trooper Crochet was placed on administrative leave, and all department-issued property was recovered by Troop C supervisors. As we have done in the past, we will continue to hold our personnel accountable for their actions and remain committed to professionalism and loyalty to the residents and visitors of our great state.”