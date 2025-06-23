LPSO announces arrest of Thibodaux man charged with first degree rape of a child

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux man has been charged with the first degree rape of a child following an investigation. Keith Schexnayder, 54, also faces drug charges from his initial arrest.

On May 24, 2025, deputies had made contact with Schexnayder while on patrol. Schexnayder had an active contempt of court warrant and was placed under arrest. He was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Due to unrelated medical issues, Schexnayder was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he remained for several days. He was eventually released and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the warrant as well as for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, juvenile detectives learned of a teenage girl who was reportedly sexually assaulted by Schexnayder over the course of several years. The incidents initially began occurring when the victim was under the age of 10. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Schexnayder, who remains at the Correctional Complex, has been additionally charged with first degree rape. Bail is set at $511,500.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details will be released at this time.