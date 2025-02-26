LPSO announces arrest of two men in connection to narcotics investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a four-month narcotics investigation has resulted in two people being arrested with additional arrests pending. Bryan Wright, 50, of Gray and Richard Comardelle Jr., 48, of Larose have both been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

In November 2024, narcotics agents opened an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the central and south areas of Lafourche Parish. Agents identified multiple individuals and residences involved in drug sales and obtained several search warrants for residences, vehicles, electronic media and DNA. The searches have resulted in the seizure of a variety of narcotics and two firearms. Agents also obtained arrest warrants for Wright and Comardelle.

Wright was arrested earlier this month. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on multiple charges including two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $175,500, and Wright is also being held for probation and parole as a parole violator.

Comardelle was arrested on February 24, 2025. He was booked with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $100,000.

Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, says additional arrests are expected as part of this investigation. Anyone in the public wishing to report any drug-related or suspicious activity can contact Lieutenant Dufrene at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.