LPSO Narcotics Agents arrest prominent Cut Off drug dealer

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Cut Off man for drug offenses. Bobby Toups Jr., 58, was arrested on Wednesday.

Over the past several months, narcotics agents conducted an investigation into Toups and the sale of narcotics. Through the course of the investigation, they obtained a warrant for meth distribution and a search warrant for his residence on A.J. Toups Lane in Cut Off.

On March 5, 2025, agents went to the residence, and Toups was taken into custody. During a search of the residence, agents located methamphetamine, marijuana and drugs for which he did not have a prescription.

Toups was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the warrants for distribution of methamphetamine, and two counts of contempt of court. He was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $87,600.

The public is reminded to report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.