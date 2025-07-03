Major Lafourche drug raids net heroin, meth, firearms, and two arrests

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men have been arrested as a result of separate narcotics investigations. Shawn Meier, 35, of Raceland and Ronald Franklin, 37, of Larose were arrested on Wednesday.

Through investigations, narcotics agents obtained search warrants for a residence on West 13th Street in Larose and another for a residence on Cypress Street in Raceland. Upon conducting the searches, agents located heroin, methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia. They also seized six firearms and nearly $6,700 in cash. At both locations, agents also found evidence of drugs being manufactured and/or combined with other substances.

Following the search of the Larose residence, Franklin was arrested and charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab for unlawful drug manufacturing, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm with an obliterated number, and illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17. He was also booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on those charges and on warrants for distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine. Bail is set at $275,000.

Following the search of the Raceland residence, Meier was arrested and charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab for unlawful drug manufacturing, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Correctional Complex. Bail is set at $185,500, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole due to a probation violation.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.