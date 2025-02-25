Man charged with sex crimes involving child pornography

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Cut Off man has been arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles and animals. Ivan Reyes, 29, faces multiple felony charges.

As part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General in reference to Reyes reportedly in possession of twelve pornographic images involving children. Investigators obtained electronic search warrants and conducted a thorough search of social media and messaging apps. They found him to be in possession of six additional pornographic images and videos involving children as young as an infant. They additionally found 15 images and videos of an unknown male engaged in sexual acts with a dog.

Juvenile detectives made contact with Reyes on February 24, 2025. They seized all computers and electronic devices from his residence to further the investigation. He was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges including 18 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 15 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. Bail is set at $375,000.

This investigation is continuing, and additional charges are possible.