Meth, heroin, and more found in Lafourche Parish drug bust

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a narcotics investigation has ended in three arrests. Derek Constant, 36, of Chackbay has been arrested as a result of the investigation. Lance Gros, 41, and Eric Rodrigue, 38, both of Thibodaux, were also arrested on Thursday.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Constant for meth distribution and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On June 19, 2025, agents went to his residence and made contact with all three. Constant was taken into custody. After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, agents located suspected drugs including meth, heroin, and clonazepam, as well as drug paraphernalia. Constant also had Suboxone in his possession. All three were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bail has not yet been set.

All three were each charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin, clonazepam and drug paraphernalia. Constant was also booked on the warrant for distribution of methamphetamine and additionally charged with possession of Suboxone. Rodrigue was booked on a warrant for contempt of court. Gros is additionally being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole due to a probation violation.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.