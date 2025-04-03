Mississippi man arrested after home invasion and attempted burglary in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Mississippi man in connection with a disturbance complaint, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Fernando Colon-Aponte, 46, was arrested on numerous felony related offenses for his involvement in the incident.

On Sunday, April 1st , Patrol Deputies were called to an address in the 3300 block of Stephanie Street, around 1:00am, when residents were awakened by an intruder forcing his way into the home. When Deputies arrived, they discovered a Hispanic male being held down inside the residence by two men, who were later determined to be residents. The male suspect was taken into custody by Deputies, after a struggle, and identified as Fernando Colon-Aponte, 46, of Pascagoula, Mississippi. Fernando Colon-Aponte received medical treatment for injuries associated with the incident, at a local hospital.

As Deputies continued their investigation, they discovered that Aponte entered the home by breaking a window to the residence, where he entered the home, along with entering a bedroom where young children were sleeping. The male resident confronted Aponte, which led to a fight between the two men. A close neighbor heard the disturbance and went to the residence, where he saw the fight taking place and helped his neighbor secure Aponte on the ground, until Authorities arrived.

Deputies learned of a separate incident at a local business, where the front door was smashed in what appeared to be an Attempted Business Burglary. Review of the evidence revealed a positive link to Aponte being responsible.

After Aponte’s released from the hospital, he was placed under arrest for charges of Home Invasion and Resisting an Officer, as well as Attempted Simple Burglary and Theft, in the unrelated case. Aponte was booked at the Terrebonne Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a No Bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Patrol Division, who did an amazing job in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “I believe our personnel did an incredible job in dealing with the potentially dangerous circumstances. I am grateful that no innocent victims were seriously injured as a result of this suspect’s reckless behavior, but this is a case that could have ended very differently. Today, Terrebonne Parish is a safer place because of the courage of our residents, and swift actions of our brave Law Enforcement community.”