Mississippi Man Arrested for 1997 Rape of Terrebonne Parish Teen; Investigation Ongoing

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Sumrall, MS man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Joseph Antill, 62, was arrested for Third Degree Rape, in connection with the investigation.

In January of 2025, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit received a report from a victim, who alleged that she was raped in 1997, by a man she identified as Jeffrey Joseph Antill. Detectives met with the victim, who was 13 years old at the time of the rape, and completed a very lengthy, detailed interview.

Through the initial investigation, Detectives received information from the victim which indicated that Jeffrey Joseph Antill sexually abused her continuously over a several year period of time. During the course of the investigation, SVU Detectives were able to substantiate the evidence provided by the victim, which ultimately led to the arrest of Jeffrey Joseph Antill, who was located at his home in Sumrall, MS, by local Authorities.

Jeffrey Joseph Antill was extradited to Louisiana, and was arrested on charges of Third-Degree Rape. Antill is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on No Bond by local judges.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and additional victims or charges are unknown at this time. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Detectives are working closely with the victim to bring a resolution to this disturbing investigation. As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and those affected by this investigation. This investigation remains ongoing, and I know our Detectives will do what is needed to make sure this dangerous perpetrator is brought to justice.”