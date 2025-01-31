Months-long Narcotics Investigation leads to three search warrants and two arrests, recovery of large amount of Illegal Narcotics

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that two arrests have been made in connection with three narcotics search warrants that resulted in the findings of a large amount illegal narcotics consisting of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Ecstasy (MDMA), marijuana, heroin, suboxone, klonopin as well as drug paraphernalia, cash and firearms.

Carmichael Anderson (26, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Heroin, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony-3-Counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony), Handling of Machine Guns Unlawful (Felony) & Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony-3-Counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting an Officer.

Terrence Williams (51, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy (MDMA-Felony) Possession of Suboxone (Felony), Possession of Klonopin (Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the Thibodaux Police Department’s Narcotics Division with assistance from the Thibodaux Police Department S.W.A.T. Team, Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Housing Division and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted three search warrants located between the 200 block of Sanders Street and the 100 block of Iris Street. The search warrants were a result of a lengthy narcotics investigation where both Carmichael Anderson and Terrence Williams were directly linked as target suspects.

On approach to the search warrants, Mr. Anderson fled from police on foot and barricaded himself in an abandoned residence on Sanders Street. Officers quickly gave chase and surrounded the structure until Mr. Anderson surrendered peacefully following negotiations with the Thibodaux Police Department Negotiations Team.

The search of the three residences resulted in the recovery of approximately 113gg of Methamphetamine, 49gg of Ecstasy (MDMA), 13gg of Crack Cocaine, nearly 6 Pounds of Marijuana, 10gg of Klonopin, 30 doses of Suboxone, 1gg of Heroin, 1gg of Powder Cocaine, two syringes of an unknown liquid (Pending Testing), an assortment of Drug Paraphernalia, .223 Caliber Pistol Brace Style AR-15, .22 Caliber Pistol Brace Rifle, 9mm Pistol Converted to Fully Automatic, assorted ammunition and magazines and nearly $42,000.00 in U.S. Currency (Cash).

Mr. Anderson and Mr. Williams who was also on scene were taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where they await a bond to be set.

Chief Zeringue would like to take this time to commend the divisions on this arrest and thank the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. Anytime automatic weapons and illegal dangerous substances can be removed from the street and taken out the hands of criminals, especially near schools, it is a win for law enforcement and the community as a whole. Security measures were put into place to protect all schools in this area during the execution of this operation.