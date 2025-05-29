Mother and daughter arrested for fight resulting in infant skull fracture

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux mother and daughter were arrested after a fight that resulted in an infant suffering a fractured skull.

Disheekia McDowell, 39, and her daughter, Jada McDowell, 22, were both arrested in the incident.

On May 27, 2025, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at Disheekia McDowell’s residence on Karla Drive. Through investigation, deputies learned the two women were arguing and eventually started fighting. Both reportedly used household objects to strike each other during the incident.

At one point, Jada McDowell picked up her infant daughter but continued fighting with her mother. At one point, the infant was injured during the altercation. The child was transported to a local hospital where she was found to have a skull fracture. Following a thorough investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for both women in the incident.

Both women were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and charged with one count each of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and second degree cruelty to juveniles.

Bail for Disheekia McDowell is set at $160,000, and bail for Jada McDowell is set at $105,000.