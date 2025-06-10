Multiple arrested in major Houma narcotics bust involving heroin, firearms, and cash

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 4 people, in connection with an in-depth narcotics-based investigation, in the Houma area. Kenya Patterson, 32, Keondra Patterson, 28, Jecell D. Mosely, 24, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested in connection with the investigation.

On June 4, 2025, Agents of the TPSO Narcotics Division, partnered with members of the Louisiana State Police Investigative Division, DEA Task Force Agents, and members of Louisiana Probation and Parole, where the investigation led to separate search warrants being conducted at two Houma residences. Authorities conducted the search of a home in the 200 block of Hanson Drive, which led to the recovery of over 750 grams of a Heroin/Fentanyl mix, over 300 pills of unprescribed medication, distribution amounts of Marijuana, a rifle, numerous items of drug paraphernalia consistent with drug distribution, and close to $1,400 in cash. The residence was investigatively linked to Kenya Patterson, 32, who was taken into custody a short distance from the residence.

Agents later arrest Kenya Patterson, 32, on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II, Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics, Illegal use of a CDS in the presence of juveniles, Clandestine Labs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions involving proceeds from Drug Offenses, along with additional outstanding warrants in an unrelated case. Kenya Patterson remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $611,000 bond by local judges.

During the initial investigation, Agents of the TPSO Narcotics Division were directed to a secondary residence in the 200 block of Angelle Drive, which was linked to the Patterson investigation. Agents of Louisiana Probation and Parole were conducting a compliance check at the home for Keondra Patterson, who is currently on probation/parole, and a known relative of Kenya Patterson. While at the home, Agents discovered obvious signs of drug activity, along with the presence of a firearm, which led to the involvement of the TPSO Narcotics Division, who obtained a search warrant for the home.

TPSO Agents learned that a juvenile male was taken into custody, after Authorities discovered him sleeping in a rear bedroom, while in possession of a firearm clearly visible on his person, as well as several additional occupants of the home were detained. The search of the home led to the recovery of close to 35 grams of Heroin, drug paraphernalia consistent with drug distribution, 4 handguns, and over $4,200 in cash.

Authorities arrested Keondra B. Patterson, 28, on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a firearm in the presence of Narcotics, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions involving proceeds from Drug offenses, and outstanding arrest warrants in an unrelated case. Keondra B. Patterson remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $65,000 bond by local judges.

During the Investigation, Agents identified Jecell D. Mosely, who was present at the scene, after discovering evidence that linked him to the home and contents. Authorities arrested Jecell D. Mosely on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession of a firearm in the presence of Narcotics, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Transactions involving proceeds from Drug Offenses. Mosely was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, but later released on a $55,000 bond by local judges.

During the investigation, Authorities arrested a 16-year-old male suspect, whose identity is being withheld in connection with the investigation, for charges of Illegal Possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The arrestee was jailed in connection with the incident.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the TPSO Narcotics Division, Louisiana State Police Investigative Division, DEA Task Force Agents, and members of Louisiana Probation and Parole not only for their assistance in this investigation, but for their relentless dedication to bringing narcotics offenders in our parish to justice.

Sheriff Soignet said, “Our ability to bring offenders to justice is more effective when the community is involved, and when Law Enforcement work together. I’m very happy that we were able to make this neighborhood a safer place for our residents.”