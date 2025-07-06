Negligent homicide leads to suicide early Thursday morning in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a negligent homicde led to a suicide on Saturday. Draven Hendon, 30, of Thibodaux and Jordan Landry, 22, of Houma were both pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Deputies and detectives responded to a call just after 3:30 a.m. on July 5, 2025, to the 200 block of Colony Station in Thibodaux. Based on evidence collected at the scene, detectives believe the two individuals were playing with a loaded gun when the gun accidentally went off, taking the life of Landry. Hendon then allegedly turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.

 

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of those involved in this tragic incident,” said Sheriff Craig Webre.

 

The investigation is continuing, and any developments contrary to the initial findings will be announced.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
