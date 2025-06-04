Non-Louisiana Residents Cited for Recreational Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged recreational fishing violations in Terrebonne Parish on May 22.

Agents cited Alex Arriola-Alverez, 48, of Connecticut, and Domingo Antonio Ramos Molina, 50, of Honduras, for possessing over the limit of Red Drum. Molina was also cited for obtaining resident fishing licenses by fraud.

Agents were notified about two subjects that were taking over the limit of Red Drum at the Petit Caillou Public Boat Launch. The complainant said that the two subjects were dropping off fish they caught and would then go back to their vessel to resume fishing. The complainant said they did this a few times.

Agents responded to the scene and found the two subjects returning to the boat launch in their vessel. Agents made contact with the subjects and conducted a license and creel inspection of what fish they had in their vessel and their coolers.

Agents found the subjects in possession of 22 Red Drum. Fishing regulations state that licensed anglers are allowed four Red Drum per day.

Agents also found that Molina used his Honduran passport to purchase Louisiana resident fishing licenses.

Agents seized the fish and donated them to a local charity.

Taking over the limit of Red Drum brings up to a $350 fine. Obtaining Louisiana resident fishing licenses by fraud carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

The subjects will also face civil restitution totaling $361 for the replacement value of the illegally taken fish.

Agents involved in the case are Corporal Richard Bean and Senior Agent Troy Autin.