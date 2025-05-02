One arrested, one sought for Sex Crimes Involving a Juvenile

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one person has been arrested and another is being sought in connection to sex crimes involving a juvenile. Lauren Comadelle, 23, of Paradis was arrested on Wednesday. A warrant has been issued for her boyfriend, David Naquin III, 25, of Chauvin.

Through investigation, juvenile investigators found Comardelle and Naquin had allegedly committed lewd and lascivious acts involving a juvenile. Following the investigation, they obtained arrest warrants for both.

Comardelle was arrested on April 30, 2025, and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. She is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bail is set at $50,000.

Naquin is wanted for indecent behavior with a juvenile, and he has an outstanding warrant for contempt of court related to a prior domestic battery charge. Anyone who knows his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.