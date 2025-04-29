Online plan ends with Oregon arrest after Thibodaux teen runs away

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an Oregon woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into a runaway teen from Thibodaux. Roxanne Mocaby, 41, of Redmond, Oregon, has been arrested by authorities in Oregon.

On April 20, 2025, deputies responded to a Burma Road residence in Thibodaux regarding a 16-year-old male who reportedly ran away from home, leaving his electronic devices at home. Through investigation, detectives learned the boy had been in contact with a teenage girl from Oregon on Snapchat. They learned he had told the girl he no longer wanted to live with his adoptive family and planned for the girl and her mother to pick him up. Investigators tracked the girl’s phone back to Oregon and contacted local authorities. Oregon State Police located their vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, identifying the occupants as Mocaby and the two teens. During questioning, Mocaby admitted to knowledge of the situation and her involvement.

Mocaby was arrested and booked into the Harney County Jail on a Lafourche Parish warrant for simple kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She remains in Oregon awaiting extradition to Lafourche Parish. Bail is set at $50,000.