Pointe-aux-Chenes couple arrested in meth distribution, child endangerment case

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Pointe-aux-Chenes couple has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. Davin Sampay, 26, and Skyler Ferrell, 24, were arrested on Thursday.

Narcotics agents opened an investigation into Sampay and Ferrell in May 2025 for selling methamphetamine. Through investigation, they obtained arrest warrants for meth distribution and cruelty to juveniles (due to selling narcotics with children present), and they obtained a search warrant for their residence on Cypress Avenue. On July 31, 2025, agents went to the residence and took Sampay and Ferrell into custody. During a search of the residence, they discovered Xanax (alprazolam), Soma (carisoprodol), hydrocodone, and drug paraphernalia – all of which was determined to belong to Sampay.

Sampay and Ferrell were both booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on warrants for one count each of distribution of methamphetamine and two counts each of cruelty to juveniles. Ferrell’s bail is set at $100,000. Sampay was additionally charged with possession of alprazolam, carisoprodol, hydrocodone, and drug paraphernalia. His bail amount is set at $131,000.

Sheriff Webre reminds the public that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips mobile app.