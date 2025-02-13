Ponchatoula Man Cited for Recreational Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent cited a Ponchatoula man for alleged fishing violations on Feb. 8 in Terrebonne Parish.

Senior Agent Cody Salpietra cited Nicholas Gibson, 31, for fishing without basic and saltwater fishing licenses, failing to possess a Wildlife Management Area (WMA) access permit and self-clearing permit, possessing undersized red drum, and possessing over the limit of red drum.

Senior Agent Salpietra observed Gibson actively fishing on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA in Terrebonne Parish. The agent made contact with Gibson and found him in possession of 18 red drum of which 16 were undersized, one legally sized spotted sea trout and two legally sized black drum. Gibson also did not possess basic and saltwater fishing licenses.

The red drum size limit is 18 to 27 inches in length and the possession limit is four per licensed angler. Senior Agent Salpietra seized all of the fish and donated them to a local charity.

Possessing over the limit of red drum, possessing undersized red drum and failing to possess a WMA access permit and self-clearing permit brings up to a $350 fine for each offense. Fishing without basic and saltwater fishing licenses brings up to a $50 fine for each offense.

Gibson may also face civil restitution totaling $513 for the replacement value of the illegally taken fish.