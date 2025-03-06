Pre-Mardi Gras proactive efforts land three in jail

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of three suspects after the vehicle they were riding in was stopped for violations.

Caden Johnson (B/M-22) of Thibodaux, LA is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony – 2-Counts), Obstruction of Justice (Felony) & Handling of Machine Guns Unlawful (Felony – 2 counts).

James Price Jr. (B/M-19) of Houma, LA is charged with Obstruction of Justice (Felony) & Handling of Machine Guns Unlawful (Felony) & Two Active 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrants for Drug and Weapon Charges.

Harviontae Smith (B/M-20) of Thibodaux, LA is charged with Obstruction of Justice (Felony), Handling of Machine Guns Unlawful (Felony – 2 counts) & Five Active 17th JDC Open Charge Warrants for Drug and Weapon Violations

On Thursday, February 27th, 2025, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officers stopped a gold Toyota Avalon for failing to use a signal light and illegal window tint. The vehicle was stopped at Ribbon Cane and Bobby Street near the Midland Community.

During the course of the stop officer’s initiated a K-9 Search/Alert on the vehicle. All occupants were removed from the vehicle prior to the search, which later led to a search of the vehicle’s interior.

The search rendered the findings of three Glock handguns, two of which were modified as illegal automatic weapons. The investigation further led to learning that all three had extensive criminal histories, two of which had active violent warrants for their arrest. This led to all three subjects being charged accordingly. Further Federal Charges are not being ruled out in the future.

Chief Zeringue commends the efforts in this case and would like to highlight the importance of proactive enforcement especially as we were set to enter the Mari Gras Season.