Raceland man arrested for aggravated assault and illegal use of weapons

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Raceland man has been arrested for aggravated assault and illegal use of weapons. Randall Falgout, 33, was arrested on Wednesday.

At around 9:40 a.m. on January 15, 2025, deputies responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot another person with a firearm. Deputies responded to the scene and found a vehicle matching the one described. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 3700 block of LA 1 in Raceland and identified the driver as Randall Falgout. Through investigation, deputies learned Falgout had gone to a trailer park attempting to locate a man he claimed had stolen money from him. He began knocking randomly on doors attempting to locate the man. When he was told the man wasn’t home, he fired a round in the air. Falgout said he did it to scare the man. Deputies located the firearm used in the incident inside Falgout’s vehicle.

Falgout was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons. Bail is set at $20,000.