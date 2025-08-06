Raceland man arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Raceland man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Markiano Michael Robichaux, 23, was arrested for charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor in connection with the inquiry.

On July 30th, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began an investigation into allegations of sexually motivated interactions, which were allegedly committed upon a juvenile victim, 13 years of age. SVU Detectives met with the victim, who confirmed details to SVU Detectives, and identified Markiano M. Robichaux as the perpetrator. During the course of the investigation, Detectives learned that the victim’s family hired Robichaux as a music teacher for a child in the family, and as a result, Robichaux met the victim. Meeting the victim led to Robichaux sending sexually motivated messages to the victim, on multiple social media platforms, which were found by the victims parents.

SVU Detectives later located Markiano Michael Robichaux in connection with the investigation and he was brought in for questioning. During an interview with Robichaux, he admitted to the sending the messages and having knowledge of the victim age. Robichaux was arrested on charges connected to the case, and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that this is an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “As we all know, these types of cases are extremely difficult for the victim, family, and all involved. Our SVU Detectives do an unbelievable job of not only dealing with very complex and tragic circumstances, but also the victims of our community. Today our parish is safer because of the work they do.”

ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY