Raceland man arrested for setting fire to home with children inside

State Fire Marshal deputies (SFM) have arrested a Raceland man for intentionally setting fire to a home with children inside.

On May 28, 2025, State Fire Marshal deputies booked Demarcus Sylvester (32) into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Arson. Sylvester is accused of setting fire at 4:01 p.m., May 28, 2025, to a side door of a home in the 200 block of Williams Street in Raceland. The fire caused minimal damage.

The SFM’s Office began its investigation into the residential fire at the request of the Lafourche Parish Fire Department – District 1. The investigation determined Sylvester intentionally set the fire while the home was occupied by a 15-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy. The children were able to get out unharmed.

The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

This investigation is ongoing. Any information about this case, or any fire-related crime, can be shared with the SFM by calling our Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or by submitting an online tip form on lasfm.org. All information can be shared anonymously.

