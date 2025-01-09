Recently arrested Houma man now facing new, additional charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a recently arrested Houma man has been arrested on additional charges, as a result of evidence discovered during the continued investigation of the initial complaint. Tyler Paul Matherne, 25, was arrested for charges of Pornography Involving Juveniles, and remains jailed in Terrebonne Parish.

The Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office continued an extensive investigation into an incident that was reported to Authorities, identifying Tyler Matherne as the perpetrator. During a thorough search of a cellular device owned by Matherne, Detectives located multiple items of evidence linking Matherne to the victimization of additional underage victims.

The discovery of the additional evidence led to an interview with Matherne, who admitted to receiving sexually motivated photographs and videos from multiple underage victims, who were contacted via social media.

Tyler Matherne was booked at Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a No Bond by local judges. Sheriff Soignet has confirmed that this remains an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are likely.

December 18, 2024, Original Release

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the recent arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Special Victim’s Unit(SVU) investigation. Tyler Matherne, 25, now faces charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, for his involvement in the incident. The Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation into an incident that was reported to Authorities, identifying Tyler Matherne as the perpetrator. After a thorough review of the allegations, Authorities located Matherne who was brought in for questioning.

During the interview, Matherne admitted to sending sexually motivated photographs to a juvenile he believed to be under the age of 14. SVU Detectives also located additional evidence during the investigation which will likely lead to the discovery of additional victims.

Tyler Matherne was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $150,000 bond by local judges. Sheriff Soignet has confirmed that this remains an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are likely.

Due to the nature of the investigation and the discovery of additional criminal evidence, Detectives feel strongly there may be additional victims. Sheriff Soignet encourages anyone who may have been contacted by Matherne, or may be a victim, to contact the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately, at (985)876-2500. ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.