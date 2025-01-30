Repeat offender caught: Lafourche man arrested in child exploitation sting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a Lafourche Parish man in the latest Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force activity.

John “Buster” Gisclair, 57 of Raceland, is facing one count each of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

In late November 2024, Gisclair began communicating online with what he believed to be a child for sexual purposes. Gisclair, known as “Buster,” used filters in the pictures he sent to the TPSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit to make his appearance seem younger than his actual age. On Monday, January 27, Gisclair sent sexually explicit photos and videos of himself requesting the same in return.

He was taken into custody by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting transport to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

During the investigation, it was learned Gisclair was arrested in 2021 in an undercover sting when he traveled to Berwick to pick up what he thought was a child.

TPSO thanks the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.

This activity is part of TPSO’s partnership with Office of the Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Office and their ICAC Task Force which includes a collaboration with numerous local law enforcement agencies.