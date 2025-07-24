Residential burglary investigation leads to three arrests, HPD reports

On Monday July 14,2025, Detectives of the Houma Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D.) received a tip from a concerned citizen in reference to a residence in the 200 block of Sunset Avenue being burglarized several times while the homeowner was in the hospital.

Detectives were able to confirm the residence had been burglarized and discovered a large amount of designer handbags, wallets, and jewelry had been stolen from the residence. Through investigation, Detectives were able to develop three suspects identified as Richard Ober Jr age 36 of Melrose Avenue, Michelle “Missy” Miller age 54 of Carolyn Avenue, and Shasta Britton age 47 of Melrose Avenue.

On July 14,2025 Detectives located Shasta Britton at her residence in the 400 block of Melrose Avenue. Detectives were able to recover a large amount of property stolen from the victim of Sunset Avenue inside the residence of Ms. Britton. Ms. Britton was placed under arrest for Possession of Stolen Property (Felony).

On July 21,2025 Detectives located Michelle “Missy” Miller at a residence in the 200 block of Carolyn Avenue. Detectives also recovered property from Ms. Miller that was stolen from the victim of Sunset Avenue. Ms. Miller was placed under arrest and charged with Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (Felony) and Possession of Stolen Property (Misdemeanor).

Also on July 21,2025 Detectives were able to locate suspect Richard Ober Jr. at his residence on Melrose Avenue. Detectives located Mr. Ober Jr hiding in the closet of the master bedroom as he tried to elude capture. Mr. Ober Jr was placed under arrest without incident by Detectives who also recovered several of the stolen designer purses and handbags from inside of Ober’s residence. Mr. Richard Ober Jr was placed under arrest and charged with Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (2 counts / Felony), Possession of Stolen Property (Felony), Resisting an Officer (Misdemeanor) as well as four outstanding warrants for his arrest stemming from Narcotic related charges.

The Houma Police Department would like to thank the community for taking steps to protect each other, reporting suspicious activity, sharing information and providing video footage. Houma Police Department reminds the public that if you “See Something, Say Something”