Schriever man arrested after violent knife incident and ongoing domestic abuse

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Schriever man on charges, stemming from a disturbance investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Tony Joseph Tabor, 44, was arrested on multiple felony offenses for his involvement in the investigation.

On May 5th, around 7:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division learned of a disturbance involving a knife, taking place in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road. Authorities quickly responded, and found obvious signs of a disturbance in the front yard of a residence, where 4 people were present.

Deputies intervened, and observed a male subject bleeding from his neck, who was later identified as Tony Joseph Tabor. Authorities learned that the additional members on the scene were relatives of Tabor, who all resided at the home. Deputies learned that Tabor was recently released from prison and since living in the home has displayed aggressive and violent behavior towards several family members. Today, prior to the victims contacting 911 for assistance, Tabor allegedly threatened multiple family members with a knife, before turning the knife on himself, causing the injury to his neck.

Tabor received treatment from medical staff on scene, before being taken into custody by Deputies. Further investigation revealed evidence of several violent acts that Tabor was responsible for in recent days, that went unreported until now.

Deputies arrested Tony Joseph Tabor on charges of Domestic Abuse Battery (3 counts), and Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault (5 counts) in connection with the disturbance. Tabor remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a No Bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, which directly affected the apprehension of this violent offender. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Deputies do an incredible job when dealing with the dangers of their day-to-day encounters. I can’t say enough about how amazing our men and women are, and the level of safety they provide for our community.”