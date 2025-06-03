Schriever Man Arrested for Carnal Knowledge of 14-Year-Old in Ongoing Terrebonne Parish Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Schriever man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jobi Columbus Neal, 19, was arrested for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.

On Thursday, May 29th, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit Detectives were called to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Houma, in regard to an incident involving a 14-year-old juvenile. SVU Detectives met with the victim and parents, and learned that the juvenile reported abuse from a 19-year-old male suspect, identified as Jobi C. Neal.

Through the initial investigation, Detectives were presented with evidence from the victim’s parents, to suggest that Neal was responsible for sexual acts with the juvenile. SVU Detectives were able to interview the victim, who confirmed the sexual encounters with Neal to Authorities.

As the investigation continued, SVU Detectives brought Jobi C. Neal in for questioning. During the interview, Neal admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the juvenile, which led to his arrest for charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Neal was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, and later released on a $20,000 bond by local judges.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Detectives are working closely with the victim and family to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation. As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and those affected by this investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation, and I know our investigators will do what is needed to ensure justice is achieved in this case.”