Student arrested at Terrebonne High for firearm and drug violations

On January 17, 2025, at approximately 12:30 PM, the Houma Police Department initiated an investigation involving a student found in possession of a firearm at Terrebonne High School.
The investigation began after faculty reported the smell of marijuana coming from a student, identified as Ka’von Henry, 17 years of age. Upon further inquiry, a 9mm handgun was discovered in the student’s possession.
There is no evidence at this time to suggest the suspect made any threats or displayed the firearm. The student was taken into custody and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where they were booked on related charges.
This remains an active investigation, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
The safety and well-being of students and faculty remain a top priority, and we thank the Terrebonne High School staff and faculty for their vigilance in this matter.
Subject was charged with following:
- Carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or nonstudent on school property, at school-sponsored functions, or in a firearm-free zone
- Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco, alternative nicotine products, or vapor products
- Distribution or possession with intent to distribute narcotic drugs listed in schedule i; possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabinoids
- Violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug free zone