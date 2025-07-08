Suspect accused of threatening pregnant woman at gunpoint, firing weapon Inside home

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man in connection with a Domestic Violence disturbance that occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Lower Country Drive. Caleb Scott Mayon, 21, was arrested for multiple Domestic Violence charges, in connection with the investigation.

On Saturday, July 5, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were called to the area of Lower Country Drive, when they received a call from a female victim who was walking in the area. As Deputies responded, they learned that the victim, escaped from a nearby residence after a disturbance with a male suspect. Deputies quickly located the female victim, and learned that the suspect, identified as Caleb Scott Mayon, threatened her at gunpoint during a disturbance, before firing the weapon inside the home. Deputies learned that the victim is pregnant, and provided Authorities with details linking her to the male suspect. Authorities did observe minor injuries to the victim, which were consistent with a physical disturbance.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Detectives were brought in to process the scene, and were able to quickly confirm that a weapon was fired inside the home. Detectives also located additional evidence inside, that appeared to substantiate the allegations made by the victim.

A short time later, Deputies located the Caleb Scott Mayon at a nearby store, where he was immediately taken into custody. Authorities questioned Mayon, who denied the accusations made by the victim. Mayon was arrested for charges of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Domestic Abuse Battery of a Pregnant Victim, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, and False Imprisonment. Mayon remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $150,000.00 bond by local judges.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Soignet said, “As we all know, these types of cases are extremely difficult for the victim, family, and all involved. As always, I ask for patience and peace for all involved, as we complete this unfortunate investigation. I would like to commend the efforts of the TPSO Patrol Division, and Crime Scene Detectives, who did an unbelievable job in this case. Our parish is safer place because of the work they do.”