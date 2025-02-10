Suspect identified in recent Nicholls State University campus attack

THIBODAUX, La. – On Friday, February 7, 2025, a Nicholls student was a victim of what appears to be a random attack by an individual working on a non-university job site adjacent to Nicholls State University’s campus. The unprovoked attack with a hammer occurred near St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

The assailant was apprehended quickly thanks to the actions of both University Police and the staff of St. Thomas Aquinas, neutralizing any threat to the larger campus community. The student was treated at a local medical facility and released.

“Our focus at this time is on the well-being of our student in this incident. We would like to thank the quick action of the Nicholls State University Police and all the local agencies that have assisted with this investigation,” said Nicholls President Jay Clune.

Juan Monroy was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with attempted second degree murder. Bail is set at $500,000.