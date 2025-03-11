Suspect in custody, one victim in Raceland shooting

March 11, 2025
March 11, 2025

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are on scene investigating a shooting in the Raceland area. The suspect is in custody. The victim is being taken to a hospital for treatment.

More details will be provided later as information can be made available.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
