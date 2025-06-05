Terrebonne Parish Sheriff seeks public’s help locating Houma man wanted for multiple Child Sex Crimes

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is seeking assistance from the public in locating a Houma man who is wanted for a multitude of Child Sex crimes in Terrebonne and Vermillion parish. Felipe Santiago Hernandez, 41, is wanted in connection with two separate investigations.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SVU Division is actively investigating a Child Sex abuse investigation where Santiago-Hernandez was identified as the perpetrator of the crimes against what appears to be a victim under the age of 13. The incident was reported by family members of the victim, when they learned recently of the ongoing abuse at the hands of Santiago-Hernandez. Family members also made SVU Detectives aware that Santiago-Hernandez was wanted on additional charges in Vermillion Parish, for a similar investigation.

Felipe Santiago-Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, 41 years of age, with brown hair and brown eyes, of an average build and weight. Santiago-Hernandez is wanted on charges in Terrebonne Parish of 1st Degree Rape (2 counts), and Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, with a bond of $1,250,000 by local judges.

Additionally, Santiago-Hernandez is wanted in Vermillion Parish for charges of 1st Degree Rape, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and Crimes Against Nature by Solicitation, with a $1,025,000 bond by Vermillion judges.

SVU Detectives have been unable to determine the whereabouts of Santiago-Hernandez at this time and have not ruled out that he has fled the state to avoid prosecution.

Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of this dangerous offender to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.