Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests 17-year-old in connection with traffic stop, weapon seizure

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with a traffic stop investigation. Jaylen Lavell Richardson, 17, was arrested for weapons related offenses, in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, shortly before 8:30am, a Deputy with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Westside Blvd, after witnessing a narcotics related incident. As Deputies contacted the occupants, they confirmed suspicions of illegal narcotics activity. Deputies contacted a passenger within the vehicle, who was found to be in possession of an illegally modified handgun in his waistband, which was

recovered by Authorities.

Through further investigation, the weapon was found chambered with a live round, and an extended magazine loaded with 26 rounds. Deputies identified the suspect as Jaylen Lavell Richardson, 17, of Houma, who was arrested at

the scene on charges of Handling of Machine Guns, and Illegal Possession of a firearm by a Juvenile. Richardson remains in custody at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a No Bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Patrol Division in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “This incident is another example of how proactive Law Enforcement tactics can have a positive impact in our community. I am proud to work with such a tremendous group of motivated men and women, who dedicate their lives to making

Terrebonne Parish a safer place.”