Theriot man arrested in SVU investigation following child abuse allegations

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Theriot man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives. Elgin Joseph Parfait Jr, 39, was ultimately arrested in connection with the investigation.

On Tuesday, December 4, 2024, the Special Victim’s Unit learned of allegations that surfaced after a child, under the age of 13, reported information to a parent, who reported the abuse. Detectives learned that the abuse took place on a date in late November of this year, where the child identified Elgin Joseph Parfait Jr as the perpetrator. Detectives later spoke with an additional child and parent, who were determined to be connected to the case as a victim.

During the investigation, SVU Detectives called Elgin Parfait in for questioning in the investigation. At the end of the interview, SVU Detectives placed Elgin Parfait Jr under arrest for charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with the case. Parfait was later transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $75,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are unknown. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, I ask for privacy for the victims and family, as we continue to work through the investigation. Our Detectives are working to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation and will do what is needed to make sure this offender is brought to justice.”