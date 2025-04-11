Thibodaux High School student arrested after threatening students with a knife

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that a Thibodaux High School student was arrested after threatening other students with a knife. Luis Leon, 17, of Thibodaux was arrested on Thursday.

School resource officers at Thibodaux High School investigated two incidents this week involving Leon where he made threatening statements to other students while brandishing a kitchen knife. Following the investigation, the officers obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Leon was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and carrying of a dangerous weapon by a student at school. Bail is set at $30,000.