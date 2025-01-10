Thibodaux juvenile arrested in vehicle burglary investigation

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of a Juvenile (B/M, 16) of Thibodaux. The juvenile was charged with 4-counts of Attempted Aggravated Burglary (Felony) and Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile (Felony).

Over the last several months, the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating vehicle burglaries throughout the City Limits of Thibodaux. Through operations, several arrests on other burglary suspects have been made on different occasions.

While conducting another operation during the early morning hours of today, January 10, 2025, a juvenile, wearing a mask, and dressed in all black was seen by detectives pulling on several vehicle doors at multiple residences on the west side of Thibodaux. As law enforcement set up a perimeter and tried to approach the juvenile in question, he began to flee and attempted to hide from police. The juvenile was quickly apprehended, but not before, he was seen throwing a handgun from his possession. A search warrant was then conducted on a residence linked to the suspect, at which time another firearm was located along with clothing matching the description from video surveillance footage obtained from previous vehicle burglaries.

The juvenile was booked and charged accordingly and placed at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility, pending court proceedings.

Chief Zeringue would like to take this time to also urge our community partners to ensure all property and vehicles are locked and secured when left unattended. We are finding that a majority of the burglary related complaints we are handling, result in the victimized party leaving their automobiles unlocked with valuables and weapons inside. We also have noticed a trend of vehicle keys and key fobs being left inside the unsecured vehicles. As always, we encourage our community partners if you see or witness any type of criminal activity or anything suspicious or out the ordinary, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. “Locking your vehicles and removing any valuables can go a long way in the protection of your property,” said Chief Zeringue. “Many burglars are looking for unlocked, easy targets.”