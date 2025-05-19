Thibodaux man arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of stolen gun, TPSO reports

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man in connection with a traffic stop investigation conducted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Denzel T. Harris, 27, was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the incident.

On May 16, 2025, shortly after 9:00pm, Agents of the TPSO Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3000 block of Main Project Road. During the stop, Agents contacted the driver, who was identified as Denzel T. Harris.

During the stop, Agents noted circumstances which led to a search of the vehicle driven by Harris, which he granted to Authorities. Upon searching, Agents located a handgun within the vehicle, and confirmed that Harris is classified as a convicted felon in Louisiana. Further investigation revealed that the firearm recovered, was stolen through the Thibodaux Police Department.

Agents arrested Denzel T. Harris on charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and a traffic related offense. Harris was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $100,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Narcotics Division, for their excellent work in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Narcotics based divisions continue to show their relentless dedication to bringing offenders in our parish to justice. We are blessed to have such a great group of men and women working for our community.”