Thibodaux man arrested following Juvenile Abuse Investigation by Terrebonne Parish SVU

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man, in connection with an investigation conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Sonny James Billiot, 29, was arrested on charges, in connection with the investigation.

In January of 2025, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began an investigation into allegations of a juvenile victim being involved sexually with a 29-year-old male. SVU Detectives met with the victim and a family member, who confirmed details of the abuse, and identified Logan Sonny James Billiot as the perpetrator.

During the course of the investigation, Detectives learned that the juvenile was involved in sexual intercourse with Billiot on at least five separate occasions. Detectives confirmed that the sexual encounters occurred at different locations within Terrebonne Parish, over a several month period of time.

Further investigation revealed a large amount of evidence that was located, clearly connecting Billiot to the allegations of child sexual abuse. Detectives compiled sufficient evidence to obtain arrest warrants for Billiot, in connection with the investigation.

On Wednesday, May 7th , the Criminal Patrol Division of the Sheriff’s Office located Logan Billiot at his place of employment, after his refusal to cooperate with the investigation. Billiot was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (5 counts), Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile (4 counts), and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $100, 220.00 bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that this is an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “As we all know, these types of cases are extremely difficult for the victim, family, and all involved. Our SVU Detectives do an unbelievable job of not only dealing with very complex and tragic circumstances, but also the victims of our community. Today our parish is safer because of the work they do.”